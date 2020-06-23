Trio linked to Mongols gang charged after man shot near Timaru

Three men have been arrested and charged after a man was shot in South Canterbury last weekend.

The Mongols MC patch.

The victim was taken to Christchurch Hospital on Saturday after the incident at a residential address in Pareora, just south of Timaru.

He has since been discharged.

Today, the Armed Offenders Squad raided a property linked to the Mongols gang in Burnham, 28 kilometres south of Christchurch.

The men, aged 24, 31, and 39 are expected to appear in the Christchurch District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.