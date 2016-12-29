Trio in hospital after non-fatal drowning incident at Raglan

Three people have been taken to Waikato Hospital after a non-fatal drowning incident at Whale Bay near Raglan today.

Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter at Raglan. Source: Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Two Hamilton men, one aged 16, the other aged 47 were flown to the hospital by the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Another person was driven to the hospital by ambulance after the incident that happened around 5pm.