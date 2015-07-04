Trio of earthquakes rattles New Plymouth during early hours of morning

Some New Plymouth locals have been shaken awake after a trio of earthquakes overnight.

The first 3.6 magnitude quake struck at 1.49am at a depth of 15 kilometres, followed by a 2.5 magnitude aftershock four minutes later.

The second quake hit at a depth of 12 kilometres.

Both shakes were centred 5 kilometres south-east of the Taranaki city.

Over 700 people reported feeling the first earthquake on GeoNet, with most reporting light to weak shaking.

Taranaki Civil Defence said on Facebook that it was “a bit of a wake-up call”.

One Twitter user described it as a “wake-up wobble”.