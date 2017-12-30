TODAY |

Trio critical after 'overdose' outside Auckland's SkyCity

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people have been rushed to hospital after a suspected overdose outside Auckland's SkyCity casino and hotel. 

St John Ambulance (file picture). Source: St John.

Several ambulances and police were called to the scene this morning, where an area out the front of the building was blocked off. 

According to St John, the first ambulance was dispatched just after 8.30am, before the second ambulance was sent half an hour later. 

Initial indications suggest the trio had suffered a medical event after ingesting an unknown substance, police said.

Police told 1 NEWS they are continuing to make follow up inquiries into the incident. 

The trio are thought to have been found outside the main entrance to the building. 

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Gayford spent more time on Neve's cake than wedding plans - Ardern
2
'A person who steals a dog and mistreats it is a heartless criminal' - Police
3
George Gregan still believes man suing him over $11m business is grub, cockroach and parasite
4
Members of public forced off Auckland motorways by procession after gang funeral
5
Campaign to stop schools streaming students by perceived ability grows
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

PM grins at question about Winston Peters' NZ First comeback speech

'A person who steals a dog and mistreats it is a heartless criminal' - Police

PM rejects NZ ranking last in OECD Covid vaccination rates
04:50

This man is facing deportation because of his disability