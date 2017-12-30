Trio critical after 'overdose' outside Auckland's SkyCity

Three people have been rushed to hospital after a suspected overdose outside Auckland's SkyCity casino and hotel.

St John Ambulance (file picture). Source: St John.

Several ambulances and police were called to the scene this morning, where an area out the front of the building was blocked off.

According to St John, the first ambulance was dispatched just after 8.30am, before the second ambulance was sent half an hour later.

Initial indications suggest the trio had suffered a medical event after ingesting an unknown substance, police said.

Police told 1 NEWS they are continuing to make follow up inquiries into the incident.