Trio charged over spate of avocado thefts in Bay of Plenty

Three people have been charged over a spate of thefts from avocado orchards in the Bay of Plenty.
Tauranga Police say in the past two months they have responded to a number of avocado thefts at rural addresses in Western Bay of Plenty including Te Puke, Welcome Bay, Bethlehem, Te Puna and Katikati.
Police have made arrests for some of these alleged offences including the arrest of an organised receiver who was allegedly purchasing the avocados from burglary offenders.
Two Tauranga locals will appear in Tauranga District Court in September, with a 23-year-old man facing two burglary charges and a 27-year-old woman facing three burglary charges.
A 63-year-old local man will be appearing in Tauranga District Court this month on two charges of receiving property.
Police believe the avocados have been on sold by the receiver.
Avocado file image.
Source: Wikimedia Commons, Susan Slater
Transpower New Zealand say power has been restored to the National Grid, after an outage left around 12,000 Wellington Electricity customers, including Parliament, without power this afternoon.
The power company says it was caused by a fault with one of their substations in the suburb of Wilton.
Wellington City Council said in a tweet, "We understand there is a large power outage in North/West suburbs. We don't have any further info from Wellington Electricity at this stage but we encourage you to contact your Electricity Provider for more info. We'll keep you updated once we know more".
Transpower NZ expects power to be back on in all areas around 4.30pm.
Transpower NZ said on Twitter, "We have experienced a fault at our Wilton substation which has caused a loss of power in Wellington. We have crews on site currently working to restore power as quickly as they are safely able. We apologise for the inconvenience".
MP Nicola Willis tweeted, "Widespread power outage in Wellington at the moment. Traffic lights are out in the CBD, and the train ticket office closed".
The Ministry of Education was temporarily evacuated from their offices due to "environmental issues" but say power has now been restored.
MetLink Wellington have stated that power has now been restored to Wellington station and services are unaffected.
A statement from Parliament around 1:30pm says: "We have confirmation that power is returning to the precinct and the city. However we cannot confirm the stability of this."
Sir Peter Jackson's World War One exhibition will close in four months' time after Massey University and the government failed to reach an agreement on extending the lease on the popular attraction.
Discussions between the two sides have been going on for years, but one last push to break the deadlock did not succeed.
Massey University and the Ministry for Culture and Heritage could not come to an agreement over extending the lease, which finishes at the end of the year.
Massey's Vice Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas said while it's delighted to have hosted the exhibition over the last four years, it needed the space back.
"We need to have an iconic building that increases both our floor space and also our presence within the Wellington city.
"We need the public space, such as the Great Hall, and as we grow our Wellington campus we're seeing more and more demand from staff and students for contemporary learning and teaching and research spaces," she said.
Massey explored the option of selling the building to the Ministry, which fell through.
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.
Source: 1 NEWS
Professor Thomas said it also proposed extend the lease for at least ten years and lift the rent, to pay for another building and replace the lost space.
The Ministry for Culture and Heritage chief executive Paul James said it preferred a shorter lease, and Massey's proposal proved prohibitive.
"But it was really about using an income stream from that to enable that to unpick quite an extensive property redevelopment.
"The sums of money, as I said there was nothing concrete, put in front of us but our quick estimate was that it was tens and tens of millions of dollars," he said.
Nevertheless, Mr James said the exhibition had been a success, with 400,000 people passing through since it opened in April 2015.
He said preparations are now underway to dismantle it, and restoring the building to its original state - the so-called make good provisions.
Last year, RNZ revealed those costs had spiralled from $2.5 million to almost $9m.
Mr James said current forecasts put the cost at somewhere between $6.5m and $12.5m, for which the ministry has set aside $8.5m for the task.
For those wanting to visit the exhibition, they have until December before it closes.
Sir Peter Jackson showing media around the Great War exhibition in Dominion Museum,Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS