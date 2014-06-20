 

Trio arrested, meth, cash, luxury vehicle seized in Taranaki police operation

1 NEWS
Police have made three arrests and seized methamphetamine, cash and a luxury vehicle in an operation targeting organised crime in Taranaki.

Two vehicles were stopped and searched in New Plymouth yesterday.

Police say officers found 11 grams of methamphetamine and an envelope containing a large quantity of cash in one of the vehicles.

A 42-year-old local man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

He's due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court this afternoon.

A 45-year-old Waitara man and 32-year-old Opunake woman have been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

A commercial premises on State Highway 3 has also been cordoned off and searched as part of ongoing inquiries, police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Matuku says the arrests follow an investigation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the Taranaki area.

“We want to reassure the community we followed up their concerns and will work tirelessly to hold those responsible for drug offending to account," Mr Matuku said.

"Taranaki Police are committed to protecting our community from the serious harm caused by organised crime and methamphetamine,” he said. 

Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction is being urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline 0800 787797 or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community is urged to contact their local police station, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Methamphetamine in plastic bag (file). Source: Supplied
