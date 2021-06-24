Trio arrested after $100k in electronics stolen in Auckland ram raid

Three men have been arrested after $100,000 worth of electronic goods were stolen in a ram raid at a South Auckland electronics store earlier ths month.

Some of the stolen electronics recovered by police. Source: New Zealand Police

On June 6, a stolen vehicle was used to gain entry into the store, after which a significant quantity of electronic goods were stolen in Pukekohe, police say. The suspects then fled the scene.

The stolen property included iphones, Apple watches, Samsung Galaxy phones, Fitbits, UE Boom speakers and other high-value electronic items.

A vehicle linked to the group was located by the police eagle helicopter soon afterwards, and officers recovered some of the items stolen from the store.

Several search warrants were carried out following the incident, resulting in the arrest of the trio and the recovery of further property taken during the burglary, police said.

Three men will appear in court chared with burglary.