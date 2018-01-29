 

Tributes paid to Kiwi as death toll from Afghanistan attack rises to 103

Afghan authorities have raised the death toll from Saturday's (Sunday, NZT) suicide bombing in Kabul, which claimed the life of a Kiwi Afghani, to 103.

One of his colleagues described him as a fantastic person.
Source: Breakfast

The attacker, driving an ambulance filled with explosives, was able to race through a security checkpoint by saying he was transferring a patient to a hospital.

The explosion damaged or destroyed dozens of shops and vehicles in the heart of the city, near government buildings.

Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak provided the updated death toll on Sunday, saying another 235 people were wounded in the attack.

Auckland man Dr Hashem Slaimankhel was one of those killed, and was described by Dr Arif Saeid of the Refugee Council as a "fantastic person" who did a lot to help his community here.

"He did tens of thousands of hours of unpaid work; days, nights, weekends," Dr Saeid said.

"He was a fantastic person, it's a big loss to the community."

Dr Slaimankel's family was due to fly to Afghanistan yesterday, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is offering them assistance.

The Taliban claimed the attack, which dealt a major blow to the US-backed Afghan government.

Afghan security forces have struggled to combat the Taliban since the US and NATO formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014.

Saturday's bombing took place in the heavily-guarded city centre, near a number of foreign embassies and the office of the High Peace Council, which is charged with promoting peace efforts with the Taliban and other groups. The Interior Ministry, which is in charge of the police, also has offices in the area.

Ahmad Fahim, a shopkeeper who survived Saturday's attack, said several fellow merchants were wounded or killed.

He said he had seen many victims who lost arms or legs in the blast.

The government declared a day of mourning, with shops closed and flags at half-staff.

Officials at the Public Health Ministry said the forensic medicine department is still trying to identify a number of bodies before releasing them to families.

The powerful explosion could be felt across the city and left the surrounding area blanketed in dust and smoke.

It came a week after Taliban militants stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul, killing 22 people, including 14 foreigners, and setting off a 13-hour battle with security forces.

Masoom Stanekzai, the head of Afghanistan's intelligence service, said five suspects have been arrested for their involvement in the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel and that another had fled the country. He said four people have been arrested in connection with Saturday's attack.

