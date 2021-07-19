Tributes flow for pioneering TV newsreader Philip Sherry

Tributes are being paid to pioneering television newsreader Philip Sherry, who died yesterday at the age of 87.

Tom Bradley first worked with Sherry when they co-hosted News82 together.

“People who watched him on TV would think perhaps he was a serious man, and he was and he took his job very seriously, but he was very funny,” he told 1 NEWS.

Bradley says it was a different story once the cameras were off.

“He had some wonderful dry humour which he sprinkled about very liberally, and he was just delightful to work with.”

Philip Sherry presenting 1 NEWS in 1983. Source: 1 NEWS

Sherry reported into Kiwi living rooms for more than three decades.

“I remember watching him on the TV as a 15-year-old and then working alongside him 10 years later,” broadcaster Peter Williams said.

“I was on air with sports, he was in news and sometimes we did the news bulletins together. I found it quite surreal to be in the same studio with him.”