Tributes flow for much-loved Nelson mum killed by driver fleeing from police

Police have today named the woman who died after two men fleeing police crashed their car near Nelson yesterday as Carmen Yanko, 53.

Carmen Yanko Source: Carmen Yanko/Facebook

Johnathan Tairakena, 25, and Phillip Stretch, 33, were both killed in the crash, which took place in the early hours of yesterday as they fled police.

Ms Yanko was a mother, and friends of the family have left caring messages of support on the Facebook wall of her daughter.

"Deepest condolences love ... so sorry to hear this news," wrote one.

"I feel for u so much ... All my love to you and your family," said another.

Meanwhile, a relative of Mr Tairakena also posted sympathies online.

The deaths come as police are conducting a review into their procedures around pursuits.

Eight people died on the roads over the weekend, bringing the road toll to 78 for the year so far.