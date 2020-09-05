Tributes flow in for former Cook Islands PM Dr Joseph Williams after his death from Covid-19

Tributes from the New Zealand community and beyond have flooded in following the death of former Cook Islands Prime Minister, Dr Joe Williams, from Covid-19.

Dr Williams, who was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on 13 August, became the second person to die of Covid-19 in New Zealand over the past two days.

Jacinda Ardern today said she was “deeply saddened” to hear of the passing of Dr Williams, who died aged 82.

“He was a treasured and important member of the Cook Islands community. Obviously had an important role in politics but also served his community for a number of years through the medical profession as well," she said.

“It’s concerning to have Covid and that ultimately serves as a stark and sad reminder of just how deadly this virus is and can be."

“And of course no one wanted any reminder of that, it’s a lesson we had already learnt and we must continue to do everything we can to prevent anyone else from the community being taken.”

Along with Ms Ardern, Grant Robertson, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, Jenny Salesa, and the Premier of Niue, the Hon. Dalton Emani Makamau Tagelagi, all expressed their condolences via Twitter.

"Dr Joe was such an influential leader in the Cook Island community, and in the health sector in general. Deeply respected, my thoughts and aroha are with his family," Grant Robertson said.

Winston Peters issued a statement saying, Dr Williams was an “enduring example of a Cook Islander”.

“Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime of service,” Mr Peters said.

“Dr Williams was a dedicated and passionate man. He was an enduring example example of a Cook Islander who came to New Zealand for education, and then made a real difference in his chosen career."