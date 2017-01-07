Tributes flow after NZ's first privacy commissioner Sir Bruce Slane dies

Tributes are flowing for the death of New Zealand's first privacy commissioner Sir Bruce Slane who passed away today.

Sir Bruce Slane. Source: Bruce Slane/Facebook

Current Privacy Commissioner John Edwards tweeted the news today, saying Sir Bruce was a great and compassionate New Zealander, a mentor and a trailblazer.

"Such a great self-effacing sense of humour too - He once described himself as the only lay person ever to be president of the law society," Edwards wrote on Twitter.

Sir Bruce was a partner in Cairns Slane from 1957 to 1992, chairing the Broadcasting Tribunal part-time for 12 years.

He was elected president of the Auckland District Law Society in 1978 and was President of the New Zealand Law Society from 1982 to 1985.

In 1992 he was appointed the first privacy commissioner.

When he left the role 10 years later Labour cabinet minister Lianne Dalziel said his achievements were significant, including establishment of the office to the development of various codes of practice.

United Future leader Peter Dunne tweeted Sir Bruce was the father of New Zealand privacy law and practice.

"Very sad to hear of death of Sir Bruce Slane," he wrote.

Sir Bruce advised successive governments on legislative and policy proposals, provided regular and frequent education sessions all over the country and was a calming influence in an area that can be fraught due to the interests of the media, she said.

He worked hard to make New Zealanders aware that they have a right to privacy, that privacy is an important right and that it will be protected.