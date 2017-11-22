 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Tributes and donations flood in to retrieve young Kiwi woman's body from UK

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Thousands of dollars and hundreds of heartfelt condolences yesterday inundated the Givealittle page of Toni Kelly, the Kiwi woman who died in London.

The donation page was created last Sunday for Ms Kelly to raise the funds to transport her body home to her family in New Zealand.

As of today, almost $37,000 had been raised.

Toni Kelly

Toni Kelly died in a "tragic accident" in London.

Source: Givealittle

The fund has jumped $6000 since yesterday, after Ms Kelly's death was widely reported in the New Zealand media.

One donator on the Givealittle page Maureen Leonard offered this heartfelt message: "Our son died in very similar circumstances in London 8yrs ago. So very sad to lose a child at such a young age and so wrong !! My thoughts are with you all and especially Toni's family. Sending prayers and love ❤️ ❤️ Stay strong Maureen xxx"

Another new donation on the Givealittle page yesterday from Evelyn wrote: "Love you forever tonz and miss you everyday ❤️ I will take us both travelling I promise ❤️."

A private donator with the initials C.E. says: "Loved Toni ❤ she was so sweet and fun loving. Hope the family get her back soon xox."

The circumstances around the death have not been made public. 

The Givealittle page was created by Toni's friend Lucy Griffiths, says: "In her death, Toni's organs have been donated to help save other lives in the UK. This money will help the family bring Toni home and pay for any extra expenses."

NZHerald reported her parents and sister from Whangarei have flown over to London.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The men made a video diary as they camped out on top of their stricken ute in a remote part of Western Australia.

Watch: 'Surrounded by crocodiles last night' – Aussie mates stranded in mud for four nights on fishing trip


00:30
2
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

02:31
3
Police are calling it a "particularly nasty and aggressive robbery" which has left staff traumatised.

Video: Do you know these thugs? Police appeal to public after terrifying aggravated robbery of Tauranga tavern

04:02
4
He said the numbers will be more significant as the months unfold.

Peters has 'no doubts' immigration will decrease despite minor drop in first month of new government

00:56
5
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

00:34
Bilingual Anthony Hudson was in complete control at this morning's press conference in Wellington.

Anthony Hudson steps down as All Whites head coach - 'I've enjoyed every second'

Hudson's contract expired after the team lost 2-0 to Peru in their World Cup qualifier in Lima.

05:04

Toni Street tests self-defence skills on Kiwi Hollywood star Zoe Bell

The stuntwoman and actor is back home to teach Kiwi women some of her hardcore skills.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'It made me feel worthless' – Waikato mother and journalist shocked at crass message sent to her by local politician

Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting now faces a disciplinary hearing over the message.


01:57
A five-year University of Otago study shows men, particularly in manual labour jobs, are at most risk.

'We definitely need them' - older employees important, but at higher risk of suffering workplace injuries

A new study shows men, particularly in manual labour jobs, are at most risk.

00:27
Brian and Hannah Tamaki's church could now face a substantial tax bill as a result of the deregistration.

Two Destiny Church charities stripped of charitable status for missing financial records filing deadline

The two charities of Brian and Hannah Tamaki could now face a substantial tax bill as a result of deregistration.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 