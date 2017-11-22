Tributes and donations flood in to retrieve young Kiwi woman's body from UK

Thousands of dollars and hundreds of heartfelt condolences yesterday inundated the Givealittle page of Toni Kelly, the Kiwi woman who died in London.

The donation page was created last Sunday for Ms Kelly to raise the funds to transport her body home to her family in New Zealand.

As of today, almost $37,000 had been raised.

Toni Kelly died in a "tragic accident" in London. Source: Givealittle

The fund has jumped $6000 since yesterday, after Ms Kelly's death was widely reported in the New Zealand media.

One donator on the Givealittle page Maureen Leonard offered this heartfelt message: "Our son died in very similar circumstances in London 8yrs ago. So very sad to lose a child at such a young age and so wrong !! My thoughts are with you all and especially Toni's family. Sending prayers and love ❤️ ❤️ Stay strong Maureen xxx"

Another new donation on the Givealittle page yesterday from Evelyn wrote: "Love you forever tonz and miss you everyday ❤️ I will take us both travelling I promise ❤️."

A private donator with the initials C.E. says: "Loved Toni ❤ she was so sweet and fun loving. Hope the family get her back soon xox."

The circumstances around the death have not been made public.

The Givealittle page was created by Toni's friend Lucy Griffiths, says: "In her death, Toni's organs have been donated to help save other lives in the UK. This money will help the family bring Toni home and pay for any extra expenses."