Tribesmen gang member sentenced to prison over shooting of Killer Beez boss

Tribesman member Akustino Tae has been sentenced over an Auckland shooting in April last year.

Killer Beez president Josh Masters was shot at the Harley-Davidson dealership in Mount Wellington, and was seriously injured as a result.

Police say Tae was today sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"This was an extremely violent incident which occurred in public and in broad daylight," says Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’a Va'aelua.

"Our team soon had an offender identified and he handed himself in to police hours later.

"Their work has brought a successful conviction today and sends a message that we will hold all of those to account who choose to engage in this needless violence."