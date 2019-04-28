TODAY |

Tribesmen gang member sentenced to prison over shooting of Killer Beez boss

Source:  1 NEWS

Tribesman member Akustino Tae has been sentenced over an Auckland shooting in April last year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Killer Beez president Josh Masters was shot at the Harley Davidson dealership on Friday. Source: 1 NEWS

Killer Beez president Josh Masters was shot at the Harley-Davidson dealership in Mount Wellington, and was seriously injured as a result. 

Police say Tae was today sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"This was an extremely violent incident which occurred in public and in broad daylight," says Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’a Va'aelua. 

READ MORE
Gang leader shot at Auckland motorbike shop wakes from coma

"Our team soon had an offender identified and he handed himself in to police hours later.

"Their work has brought a successful conviction today and sends a message that we will hold all of those to account who choose to engage in this needless violence."

There were concerns early on that Mr Masters would be paralysed after the shooting, but it's understood he had feeling in his legs not long after. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Pair jailed for life for kidnap, torture and fatal hanging of 17-year-old in South Auckland
2
Todd Muller commits to National's pledge to raise superannuation age, bring back oil and gas exploration
3
NZ's Covid-19 tourism slump prompts 'once in a lifetime' motorhome deals - from $29 per day
4
Man dies in workplace incident in Auckland
5
Dr Ashley Bloomfield 'very confident' NZ won't see community transmission as Covid-19 restrictions ease
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:00

Dr Ashley Bloomfield 'very confident' NZ won't see community transmission as Covid-19 restrictions ease

Substance abuse, online gambling spiked in NZ during Covid-19 lockdown, addiction services say

Police launch homicide investigation over death of one-year-old in Auckland
00:24

Two more charged after $300m worth of meth found in sriracha hot sauce bottles