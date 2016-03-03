Trial set to begin for seven people charged over death of Thai woman

A trial for seven people arrested after the death of a woman who fell from a car boot in south Auckland is set to begin.

Source: 1 NEWS

Jindarat Prutsiriporn, 50, died from a serious head injury after falling from the boot of a moving car in the suburb of Papatoetoe in March last year.

Seven of the 11 people arrested following the death will today go on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

Six of the group face a charge of manslaughter each - and four of kidnapping - while a seventh is charged with kidnapping only.

All deny the charges.

Four others arrested following the death have already pleaded guilty to a charge of kidnapping each.