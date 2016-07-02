Trial over NZ's biggest cocaine seizure due to start today

A 44-year-old Mexican man and a 56-year-old American man are due to stand trial over New Zealand's biggest cocaine seizure.

Diamante-encrusted horse which held $14 million worth of cocaine Source: 1 NEWS

Augustini Suarez and Ronald Cook Senior were arrested last July after Customs found 35 kilograms of the drug inside a 400-kilogram diamante-encrusted horse head statue that arrived by plane from Mexico.

The trial starts in he Auckland High Court today and it's expected to take four weeks.