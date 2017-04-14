Trial of MP accused of hitting two protesters with car to start today

Source:
Whanganui MP Chester Borrows is due to face a trial on a charge of careless use of a motor vehicle causing injury.
Chester Borrows.
Source: 1 NEWS
Two Trans Pacific Partnership protesters claim they were struck by his car while he was leaving a protest in his electorate in March last year.
The judge-alone trial starts in Whanganui District Court today.
Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett was expected to be called as a witness as she was a passenger in the car at the time.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news