Trial date set for four men facing historical sex abuse charges linked to Dilworth School

A High Court trial date’s been set for four men facing historical sexual abuse charges linked to Auckland’s Dilworth School.

Dilworth School for boys in Auckland. Source: Supplied

Rex McIntosh, Ross Douglas Browne and two other men who have name suppression, appeared for the first time at the High Court at Auckland this morning.

Not guilty pleas were entered to all charges while in the District Court.



They are among seven men charged with sexual offending, alleged to have occurred while they were working at the private boarding school in Epsom.

An additional 33 charges were laid against five of the men in December, as part of what the Police have called "Operation Beverly".

Browne, a former priest, has denied a raft of charges, including indecently assaulting a boy and one of inducing a boy to commit an indecent act.

It’s alleged his offending occurred in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.

Former Dilworth teacher and housemaster Rex McIntosh initially faced three charges of indecent assault, with four further charges filed in December.

Crown Prosecutor Jacob Barry said the trial for the four men in court today is set to last up to 12 weeks.