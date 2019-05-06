TODAY |

Trial begins for prominent NZ businessman accused of indecently assaulting three men

Logan Church, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The trial has begun for a prominent New Zealand businessman who is accused of indecently assaulting three men and attempting to bribe one of them.

The rich lister has name suppression, as does his manager, who is also facing a charge of attempting to dissuade a witness from giving evidence.

The Crown said the first assault took place in late 2000 to early 2001, the second in 2008, and the third in 2016.

Prosecutors said attempts were made to bribe the 2016 complainant that included offering a cheque of $15,000 and the promise of future career opportunities.

Those attempts were said to have taken place in 2017.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

A third man - a well-known entertainer - faced two charges of attempting to dissuade the 2016 witness but pleaded guilty last week.

The trial before Justice Geoffery Venning is set down for five weeks, with the Crown expected to call 20 witnesses.

