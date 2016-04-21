Trial begins into alleged assault which left man fighting for his life

Opening statements are being heard in the trial of a 20-year-old who allegedly assaulted another man, leaving him fighting for his life.

Court. (file photo) Source: istock.com

Police say Joseph Kurene punched Aiden Terpstra in the head once with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground.

He then hit his head again on the road, causing further injuries.

The incident happened in February 2016 when Kurene was driving alone in his car around Palmerston North and the alleged victim was a passenger in a car driven by a woman with two other men inside.

Kurene is charged with intent to injure causing grievous bodily harm and if found guilty, could face seven years in prison.

The judge in the trial told the jury the question in the trial is around Kurene's intent when throwing the punch.

The Crown argues Kurene reacted badly to a verbal exchange he had with the passengers of the other car when they stopped beside each other.

But Kurene claims he acted in self-defence, after Aiden Terpstra approached him in an aggressive manner and went to make a move during the altercation.

Aiden Terpstra required urgent surgery in Wellington Hospital the following morning, having suffered from a fractured skull and a brain bleed.