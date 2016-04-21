 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Trial begins into alleged assault which left man fighting for his life

share
Emily Cooper

Emily Cooper 

1 NEWS Reporter

Opening statements are being heard in the trial of a 20-year-old who allegedly assaulted another man, leaving him fighting for his life.

Court. (file photo)

Court. (file photo)

Source: istock.com

Police say Joseph Kurene punched Aiden Terpstra in the head once with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground.

He then hit his head again on the road, causing further injuries.

The incident happened in February 2016 when Kurene was driving alone in his car around Palmerston North and the alleged victim was a passenger in a car driven by a woman with two other men inside.

Kurene is charged with intent to injure causing grievous bodily harm and if found guilty, could face seven years in prison.

The judge in the trial told the jury the question in the trial is around Kurene's intent when throwing the punch.

The Crown argues Kurene reacted badly to a verbal exchange he had with the passengers of the other car when they stopped beside each other.

But Kurene claims he acted in self-defence, after Aiden Terpstra approached him in an aggressive manner and went to make a move during the altercation.

Aiden Terpstra required urgent surgery in Wellington Hospital the following morning, having suffered from a fractured skull and a brain bleed.

He was in hospital for months and now requires care at home from his parents.

Related

Emily Cooper

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

00:46
2
After being the only remaining crew member, a grinning Ashby says he will remember this moment for the "absolute" rest of his life.

America's Cup recap: 'It's a hell of a lot nicer... than coming second' - Glenn Ashby recalls devastating 2013 loss and today's fairytale comeback

3
1 NEWS

Look who just visited the Team NZ base

00:20
4
Dalton couldn't resist making a wee joke at his great rival's expense at Team New Zealand's victory presser today.

Watch: 'I'll call him back' - Grant Dalton burns bitter rival Sir Russell Coutts after phone rings in victory press conference

00:39
5
When answering questions about a possible nationality rule, the Oracle skipper couldn't resist a sly comment about TNZ skipper and fellow Aussie Glenn Ashby.

Video: 'Another Aussie skipper just won the America's Cup' - Spithill lands one last jab at TNZ after crushing defeat

00:42
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:31
Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington.

'I can't believe we won' - family hears from ecstatic America's Cup sailor

Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington

00:33
New Zealand's voice of the America's Cup couldn't have summed up Emirates Team NZ's win better.

Peter Montgomery's crowning words: 'Once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup'

The radio broadcaster, famous for his line when Team NZ first won against America in San Diego 22-years-ago, has done it again.

00:59
A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.

We have a challenger! Luna Rossa announced to take on Team New Zealand as challenger of record

A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ