Trial for alleged mosque gunman to be held in Christchurch after defence abandons change of venue application

The trial for the man accused of killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques will be held in Christchurch after his legal team didn't pursue a change of venue application.

Alleged mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant appeared in the Christchurch High Court via video-link for a pre-trial hearing today.

The 28-year-old Australian has pleaded not guilty to 51 murder charges, 40 attempted murder charges, and one of engaging in a terrorist act.

The change of venue application that was set down for this morning was not pursued by his defence team Shane Tait and Jonathan Hudson, and it has now been dismissed by Justice Cameron Mander.

The trial starts in June next year.

The trial is expected to take between six weeks and three months.

A large number of shooting victims were in court for the proceedings.

The defendant has been remanded in custody for another pre-trial hearing on December 12.

A police officer stands guard in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. Source: Associated Press
