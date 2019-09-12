TODAY |

Trial for alleged Christchurch mosques shooter delayed a month to avoid clash with Ramadan

The trial of alleged Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant has been delayed by a month at the request of the Crown.

In a minute just issued by Justice Cameron Mander, he confirms proceedings will now be held on June 2 rather than the initial trial date of May 4, 2020.

The Crown filed a memorandum advising that difficulties have arisen with the trial date because it clashes with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which occurs over the month of May next year. A number of the witnesses to be called at trial are of the Islamic faith.

At the next pre-trial hearing on October 3,  the alleged gunman’s defence lawyers will argue for the trial to be moved out of Christchurch.

Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian, faces 51 murder charges, 40 attempted murder charges, and a charge of engaging in a terrorist act, following a shooting attack on Muslim worshipers at two Christchurch mosques on Friday March 15.

In June he entered not guilty pleas through his lawyers.

It will now be held on June 2 next year, the court announced today. Source: 1 NEWS
