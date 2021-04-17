Trevor Ponting, who fought for MIQ place after terminal cancer diagnosis, dies

A terminally ill New Zealander who had to fight for an emergency spot in managed isolation has died in Christchurch.

Trevor Ponting with his children, Mia and Toa. Source: Supplied

Trevor Ponting was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in Japan late in 2019 and wanted to spend his last days with family and friends.

However, in January he was told he had been denied a place in MIQ on the basis his situation wasn't urgent enough for a medical emergency, according to his younger sister Yvonne Ponting.

Children's entertainers The Wiggles were granted MIQ spots at around the same time.

Ponting was eventually allocated a place and was able to return to New Zealand with his wife, Aiko, and their two children.

read more Dying man Trevor Ponting should've been given MIQ spot from get-go — Hipkins

The couple worked in snow sports in Japan and had been travelling between the two countries for years before Ponting received his diagnosis.

His sister Yvonne said he died in the early hours of Thursday morning.