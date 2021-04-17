TODAY |

Trevor Ponting, who fought for MIQ place after terminal cancer diagnosis, dies

Source: 

A terminally ill New Zealander who had to fight for an emergency spot in managed isolation has died in Christchurch.

Trevor Ponting with his children, Mia and Toa. Source: Supplied

Trevor Ponting was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in Japan late in 2019 and wanted to spend his last days with family and friends.

However, in January he was told he had been denied a place in MIQ on the basis his situation wasn't urgent enough for a medical emergency, according to his younger sister Yvonne Ponting.

Children's entertainers The Wiggles were granted MIQ spots at around the same time.

Ponting was eventually allocated a place and was able to return to New Zealand with his wife, Aiko, and their two children.

read more
Dying man Trevor Ponting should've been given MIQ spot from get-go — Hipkins

The couple worked in snow sports in Japan and had been travelling between the two countries for years before Ponting received his diagnosis.

His sister Yvonne said he died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

She told RNZ in January that she hoped her family's experience would prompt some changes to the MIQ process because it was "a kick in the guts" for families with very ill relatives to face the possibility of not seeing their loved ones again.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Queen shares treasured, never-before-seen photo with Prince Philip ahead of husband's funeral
2
Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter actor Helen McCrory dies, aged 52
3
Mystery animal lurking in Poland tree identified as croissant by experts
4
James Cameron explains dairy cattle grazing decision for his Wairarapa farm
5
Overseas investors to pay $1.38 million penalty after using Kiwi relatives to purchase forestry blocks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:51

Group of Vespa enthusiasts embarking on 2000km trip from Cape Reinga to Bluff for mental health
04:04

Christchurch woman who goes extra mile for kidney patients rewarded for her efforts
01:51

Te Waiariki iwi win bid to buy back ancestral land at Pātaua in Northland

James Cameron explains dairy cattle grazing decision for his Wairarapa farm