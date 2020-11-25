Trevor Mallard officially re-elected as Speaker - 'It is an honour and a privilege'

Trevor Mallard was today officially re-elected as Speaker of the House.
"It is an honour and a privilege to have been elected Speaker again," Mallard told Parliament.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern congratulated Mallard.
"Mr Speaker-Elect, or, as one of my front-bench colleagues muttered, 'You again'," she said.
"You have brought about significant change."
"I will forever remember when we reopened a session of Parliament after the 15th of March and you chose to begin it with a prayer delivered by a member of the Muslim community."
"You have a true commitment to this place, to the people within it, and ultimately a love of the people that it serves. What more could we ask for in a Speaker."
Opposition leader Judith Collins said there were many times over the years where her and Mallard had the "odd clash, but I like to think that we have a mutual respect for each other's work ethic and responsibility and sense of what a privilege it is to be here as a member of Parliament".
"I've thought over the last three years, just occasionally, a little bit of humour every now and again, would help alleviate a bit of the tension.
"And might I suggest a little bit more of that little cunning smile that you have there would be excellent - just occasionally," she joked.
The Speaker's position was then confirmed by Governor-General Patsy Reddy at a ceremony at Government House.