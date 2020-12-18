Tremors, 'low-energy steam explosions’ at Whakaari/White Island overnight

Whakaari/White Island experienced “short-lived, low-energy steam explosions” early today, but its volcanic alert level will remain at 1, GNS says.

Whakaari/White Island (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

The small explosions, which happened over about 100 minutes starting at 2.20am, followed a small increase in volcanic tremor levels.

Volcanic tremor levels started to rise about 9pm yesterday and stopped about 5.50am today.

“These small events do not appear to have produced any traces of ash locally. Since the event, activity has returned to low-level,” GNS said in a statement.

“Sudden small steam explosions can occur with little or no warning.”

No changes in cas flux or crater conditions from last month were observed yesterday.

“The level of seismic tremor had been slightly above background in the two days preceding the explosions but has since returned to background levels.

“As a result, the volcanic alert level remains at 1.”

GNS said as it was still dark when the explosions happened, so it wasn’t able to see it through their webcams.

“Volcanic alert level 1 indicates the primary hazards are those expected during volcanic unrest; including discharge of steam and hot volcanic gases, earthquakes, landslides and hydrothermal activity.

“While volcanic alert level 1 is mostly associated with environmental hazards, eruptions can still occur with little or no warning.”