 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Tree house in Dunedin backyard that breaches Building Code gets new lease of life

share

John McKenzie 

1 NEWS Reporter

Thanks to the Rotary Club and council the structure will be rebuilt free of charge.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

John McKenzie

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:18
1
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


02:11
3
Alo Ngata, 29, from Tonga, died on July 4.

Man who died after being Tasered by police in Auckland named


4
Child's swing (file picture).

Boy accidentally impales himself on bamboo stick while playing on swing in Whitianga

00:46
5
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.

02:11
Alo Ngata, 29, from Tonga, died on July 4.

Man who died after being Tasered by police in Auckland named

The Tongan national was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.

Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

MPI refers evidence of potential serious staff misconduct to Serious Fraud Office

"Measures are already underway internally to understand how the matters may have occurred - even though they occurred some years ago", MPI director general Martyn Dunne said.

02:18
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

02:28
The incident was "violent and volatile" according to Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus.

More details emerge of 'violent and volatile' Auckland incident where man was Tasered four times and later died

A man was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.