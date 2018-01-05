Tree falls on car in Rotorua, killing occupant

A person is dead after a tree fell on a car in Rotorua, killing the occupant.

Emergency services at the scene in Rotorua where a tree fell on a car killing the occupant. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say at 10.45am emergency services were called to Arawa St near Amohia St.

They say the sole occupant of the car, a female, died.

Arawa Street has been closed and diversions are being put in place .

In a separate incident two trees have come down on Long Mile Road, Rotorua and one has fallen onto a car.

No one was in the vehicle. A tree has also come down across Sala Street, Rotorua.