Treble Cone skifield's fate still in the air as decision delayed

A decision on the fate of Treble Cone skifield near Wanaka remains unclear, after the Commerce Commission pushed back its decision deadline.

Cardrona Alpine Resort sought approval to buy the skifield in September, which is marketed as the largest ski area in the South Island.

The Commission needs to determine whether the merger will substantially lessen market competition before approving or declining the proposal.

A Commission spokesperson said it first received the clearance application on 5 September.

"Under the Commerce Act, the Commission has 40 working days to make a decision on an application, however the period of time may be extended if both parties agree," they said.

But it has confirmed both parties have agreed to an extension.