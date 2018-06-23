Treble Cone ski season kicks off with riders arriving at dawn

The 2018 ski season has begun at the Treble Cone ski area near Wanaka, with hardy skiiers and snowboarders arriving close to the crack of dawn.

Skiiers on Treble Cone on the first day of the 2018 ski season. Source: Supplied

A spokesperson said close to thrity people were there bright and early for the first lift ride when the gates opened at 9am.

The ski area opened five days early this year thanks to healthy snow falls in the past few weeks.