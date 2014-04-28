 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Treaty of Waitangi settlement with Ngati Tuwharetoa signed

share

Source:

NZN

The Crown has signed a deed of settlement with Ngati Tuwharetoa, the fifth largest iwi in the country.

Source: 1 NEWS

The deed that settles Treaty of Waitangi claims was signed at Waitetoko Marae today.

"Past actions and omissions by the Crown debilitated the social, economic and cultural structures of Ngati Tuwharetoa," says Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Christopher Finlayson.

"Today marks the beginning of a new relationship between Ngati Tuwharetoa and the Crown."

Ngati Tuwharetoa receive $25 million and an apology. There are also cultural funds totalling $3.95m and 32 properties of cultural significance to the iwi.

The iwi's area of interest covers most of the Central North Island region and is centred on Lake Taupo and the Central Plateau.

An injunction has been lodged in the high court by Te Matai Trust against the settlement, Te Kaea reports.

"This is the 84th deed of settlement signed by the Crown and an important step towards completing Treaty settlements in the Central North Island and throughout New Zealand," Mr Finlayson said.

Ngati Tuwharetoa received a share of Crown Forest Land in the Central North Island valued at $203m as part of the 2008 Central North Island Forests Iwi Collective settlement.

Within the next year, the Crown will begin cultural redress negotiations over Tongariro National Park with Ngati Tuwharetoa and other iwi and hapu with interests in the park.

Related

Maori Issues

02:30
Tight security surrounded the relocation of three of New Zealand's most precious constitutional documents.

Treaty of Waitangi among three documents moved to new home overnight

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1
A Senator's wife broke the ceremonial bottle of champagne over the ship's bow before it plunged into Lake Michigan.

Watch: US Navy warship takes huge sideways plunge during impressive launch

00:21
2
US police say the tennis star legally entered the intersection but was cut off by another car

Video: Tennis star Venus Williams legally entered intersection before crash, say US Police

00:25
3
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

00:30
4
The Kiwi produced a near perfect ride to take out the Red Bull X-fighters event in Madrid.

Watch: Levi Sherwood creates history with no-handed double backflip

00:16
5
The Kiwi pop star looked uncomfortable and cringed when an Australian journalist spoke about her association with Taylor Swift’s girl group.

Lorde says 'really sh*tty' to wake-up to headlines about Taylor Swift's 'squad', sets record straight

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ