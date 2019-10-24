TODAY |

Treaty of Waitangi ripped from wall during fiery Tauranga swearing-in ceremony

There's been plenty of controversy in Tauranga as the city welcomed in five new councillors and a new mayor.

During a break in proceedings a copy of the Treaty of Waitangi was torn down.

This comes as new councillor Andrew Hollis was called out for comments he made online about the treaty. 

Mr Hollis called the Treaty "past its use-by date" and "a joke", and wanted to end to the "treaty gravy train".

It's been reported new Mayor Tenby Powell had called for Mr Hollis to resign.

But the new councillor says he has plenty of support, and looks forward to working with iwi. 



Source: 1 NEWS
