Operating on a patient with burns is a long process.

For patients with 10-20 per cent of burns on their body, skin is harvested from other areas of their body to cover the burned area.

“If you’ve got a small burn, 5-10 per cent, even 20 per cent, of course 80 per cent of the body is not burnt, so therefore you can use the patient’s own skin to cover the burn,” Mr Kenealy explains.

“If more than 50 per cent is burnt then there is insufficient surface area of the remainder of the body to take skin from to cover that burn in one grafting procedure.”

The average size of a one per cent burn is about the same size as the palm of your hand.

The operations are generally long and complex and tiring for all staff involved, not least because the theatre must be heated above normal room temperature to protect the patient from heat loss.

Mr Kenealy explains the burn is firstly removed, creating a raw area. The wound must then be covered, to protect the patient from infection and fluid loss. This is where the donor skin comes in. The skin will stick to the wound’s surface until it regains a blood supply from the tissue underneath, making the skin ‘alive’ again.

But this is only a temporary measure. The body realises the donor skin is a foreign tissue and will inevitably reject it. The donor skin will start to breakdown and then fall off unless it is surgically removed and doctors must start harvesting skin from other unburnt areas of the patient to cover the wound.

Mr Kenealy says that some artificial skin from overseas was used on the Whakaari/White Island patients, a synthetic layer which connects to the epidermis and gets absorbed by the body.

One of the patients at the National Burns Centre at Middlemore Hospital had suffered 80 per cent burns with only 20 per cent of their body left to harvest skin from.