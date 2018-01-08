'I was treated like a prisoner' - Kiwi speaks for first time about Waco church cult horrors

WARNING: Some readers may find this content distressing.

Grace Adams flew to Texas from New Zealand to meet a prophet. But instead, she was hit, faced threats of unwanted sex and was locked up alone for four months.

Ms Adams has spoken for the first time of her ordeal at the Branch Davidian religious cult as part of CBS News' Secrets of Waco documentary, which marks 25 years since the sect's deadly stand-off with law enforcement in Waco, Texas.

Cult leader David Koresh had made a name for himself worldwide by the '90s, grabbing the attention of a 29-year-old Ms Adams.

"I was very excited about meeting this prophet," she told CBS.

However, after arriving with her 21-year-old sister, Ms Adams found things were very different.

Women were expected to have sex with Mr Koresh, with some as young as 12 forced to have intercourse.

Ms Adams was so frightened about the prospect that she offered herself to Mr Koresh but instead was placed in solitary confinement under 24-hour surveillance and fed from a bowl.

"I was treated like a prisoner ... My mind did get messed up," she said.

Ms Adams was eventually let go after four months, but spent more than two weeks in a psychiatric ward before flying back to New Zealand.

In 1993, more than 70 Branch Davidian followers were killed, including nearly two dozen children, in a 51-day stand-off between the cult and law enforcement.

Ms Adams' sister, Rebecca, had remained behind and was killed in the blaze that destroyed the compound.

Survivors said lanterns knocked over by federal tanks started the fire but government reports concluded the followers ignited the fatal blaze.