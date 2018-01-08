 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I was treated like a prisoner' - Kiwi speaks for first time about Waco church cult horrors

share

Source:

NZN

WARNING: Some readers may find this content distressing. 

Grace Adams flew to Texas from New Zealand to meet a prophet. But instead, she was hit, faced threats of unwanted sex and was locked up alone for four months.

Grace Adams travelled to the Branch Davidians camp in 1990 – headed by the enigmatic David Koresh – but escaped before the deadly shooting and fire which claimed many lives.
Source: CBS

Ms Adams has spoken for the first time of her ordeal at the Branch Davidian religious cult as part of CBS News' Secrets of Waco documentary, which marks 25 years since the sect's deadly stand-off with law enforcement in Waco, Texas.

Cult leader David Koresh had made a name for himself worldwide by the '90s, grabbing the attention of a 29-year-old Ms Adams.

"I was very excited about meeting this prophet," she told CBS.

However, after arriving with her 21-year-old sister, Ms Adams found things were very different.

Women were expected to have sex with Mr Koresh, with some as young as 12 forced to have intercourse.

Ms Adams was so frightened about the prospect that she offered herself to Mr Koresh but instead was placed in solitary confinement under 24-hour surveillance and fed from a bowl.

"I was treated like a prisoner ... My mind did get messed up," she said.

Ms Adams was eventually let go after four months, but spent more than two weeks in a psychiatric ward before flying back to New Zealand.

In 1993, more than 70 Branch Davidian followers were killed, including nearly two dozen children, in a 51-day stand-off between the cult and law enforcement.

Ms Adams' sister, Rebecca, had remained behind and was killed in the blaze that destroyed the compound.

Survivors said lanterns knocked over by federal tanks started the fire but government reports concluded the followers ignited the fatal blaze.

The event remains one of the deadliest confrontations between federal law enforcement agents and civilians in US history.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
A woman died after the accident last night.

Man and two kids now stable after fatal Matamata crash leaves woman dead

2

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

3

Large Kaikoura ocean swells push sea wall blocks onto road

00:19
4
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

5
Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Craig McLaughlan

Former Home and Away actor denies assault allegations

00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 