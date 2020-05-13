'Treat NZers like adults, not kids' - Simon Bridges says Govt needs to trust Kiwis in Level 2, not force restrictions

National Party leader Simon Bridges is calling on the Government to have more faith in New Zealanders when the country moves to Alert Level 2 tonight instead of looking to gain more power and force restrictions after the transition.

Mr Bridges spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning about the move to Level 2 and said he was concerned what the Government was trying to push through before tonight's transition.

"This Bill is giving more powers to the Health Minister and Police Commissioner than we saw even at Level 4 or I think ever before in non-war times," Mr Bridges said of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Bill.

"[They will have] the ability to go into your home, search your car and other vehicles and all these sorts of things and I just think that's too much at Level 2.

"We can't support the law in Parliament, certainly not without really significant changes."

The Bill has already passed its first two readings with support from Labour, New Zealand First, the Greens and ACT, but will continue to be debated today.

Mr Bridges said National will also be fighting for other parts of life at Level 2 to be changed for the betterment of Kiwis.

"I suppose the two or three big things for me are funerals, tangihanga and places of worship," Mr Bridges said.

"You can go to casino, you can have 30 people on a rugby field with people watching, you can go to the movies, you can go to a mall and yet at one of the most significant times in people's lives, the death of a loved one or family member, or one of the significant issues in their lives, their religious beliefs, and we're saying 'not above 10'.

"I just think not only is that not kind, it's inhumane."

Mr Bridges said National has put forward an amendment to treat those three areas the same as others and allow for a maximum capacity of 100 at such events.

"Let's be clear - if a movie theatre safely with social distancing and having met with the Funeral Directors Association, I just have absolutely no doubt they can.

"I say to the Government, treat New Zealanders like adults, not kids. Trust New Zealanders because we've got it right so far and we can do these things."

On a positive note though, the Opposition leader said he was happy to finally see the shift to Level 2 happening.

"I've been calling, as you know, for Level 2," Mr Bridges said.