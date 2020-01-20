Treasures from one of the seven wonders of the ancient world headed to NZ

Treasures from one of the seven wonders of the ancient world are coming to New Zealand.

Sculptures from the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus are part of an exhibition of 170 ancient Greek artefacts making their way to Auckland Museum this year, the largest selection ever sent here.

The tomb was built between 350 and 353 BC in Halicarnassus for Mausolus, a satrap in the Persian Empire, and his sister-wife Artemisia II of Caria.

The structure was designed by the Greek architects Satyros and Pythius of Priene.

Ancient Greeks: Athletes, Warriors and Heroes runs from July 3, 2020, to October 18, 2020.