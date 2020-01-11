TODAY |

'Treasured' pounamu carving stolen from Hanmer Springs pool complex

Source:  1 NEWS

Canterbury police have released CCTV footage of a thief taking a "treasured" pounamu carving from the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa complex.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning.

The thief, dressed in black with a hooded top and cover over his face, can be seen dismantling the droplet-carved taonga in the early hours of this morning.

The carving, representing the company’s logo, had been made from a pounamu boulder, originally discovered near Greymouth in 2015 and weighing 4.7 tonnes, Stuff reports.

The sculpture was created by Ngāi Tahu carver Fayne Robinson and his nephew Caleb Robinson, who spent hours carving the two pieces of stone which were installed at the complex in 2017.

Police say staff and visitors are “absolutely devastated” and are hoping for the return of the carving.

Anyone with any information or who recognises the thief can contact police on 105 and quote the file number 200111/9331.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:01
Iran admits 'unintentionally' striking down Ukrainian passenger plane
2
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley heaps praise on Steven Adams - 'Could take you to a championship'
3
Auckland far-right activist's house raided over suspected illegal firearm
4
Heavy rain and gales for some tomorrow - but it won't last long
5
Two-year-old left with permanent brain damage after tragic baseball accident
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Dozens of women interrupt Weinstein trial by chanting 'rapist is you' outside courthouse

One person critically injured after crash in Queenstown

Heavy rain and gales for some tomorrow - but it won't last long

UN urges investigation into torture at NZ psychiatric facility