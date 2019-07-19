Treasured photos among items salvaged for Christchurch house explosion families

Personal belongings, including photo albums, have been salvaged from properties badly affected by the Christchurch explosion last month.

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency New Zealand is continuing to investigate the cause and origin of the gas explosion in Northwood on 19 July which destroyed one home and damaged more than 20 others.

Over the past week representatives of Fire and Emergency, WorkSafe, police and the insurance industry have worked together to reconstruct large portions of the house to gain a clearer picture of what happened.

But, the cause of the blast has not yet been definitively established.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire and Emergency Christchurch Metro Area Commander David Stackhouse indicated that the investigation will likely continue over the coming weeks and will include the testing of several "items of interest" found at the blast site.

But in the meantime, authorities were pleased to have salvaged some treasured items from explosion.

"For many families photographs are their most important belongings," Mr Stackhouse said. "Those working on the investigation were delighted that they were able to reunite many of the people affected by the explosion with these irreplaceable items."

The scene of the incident remains under guard while the investigation continues.

Fire and Emergency NZ advised anyone with concerns about their gas system to contact their gas retailer or a licensed gas worker to check the installation.

If you notice a gas smell that persists after you turn off your gas appliances or supply, get outside to a safe place and call 111. For more information and tips about gas safety visit www.gassafety.org.nz.