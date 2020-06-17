Treasured Harley-Davidson stolen from family of crash victim found and returned

A stolen Harley-Davidson motorbike belonging to a man who died in a Southland crash in 2018 has been found partially submerged in a river.

Russel Blackford's motorbike went missing from Invercargill after his death in 2018. Source: Supplied

Police said in a statement today officers investigating the stolen 1998 Harley-Davidson 98 Sportster Custom 120 motorcycle, which belonged to the late Russel Blackford, got a call from a member of the public who had found it.

Father wants treasured Harley-Davidson of son who died in Southland crash returned

The motorcyle had been partly pushed into a river, but was pulled out by the person who found it.

"Police are now making arrangements to return the bike to Russel's father, Barry, who was very pleased to hear the news," police said.