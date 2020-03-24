TODAY |

Travelling couple may have to self-isolate in van for 4 weeks

A couple from the UK arrived in New Zealand two months ago to travel around the country in a van. 

Today, Theo Victor-Trott and Tilly Lawrence are making their way to the South Island from Wellington before the country goes into self-isolation tomorrow at midnight. 

They have friends they can stay with in the South Island. However, if they don't make it in time they will have to self-isolate in their van for four weeks.

They have kit out their entire van in preparation.

"We'll have to stay in the van. We've got some friends in the south which is why we wanna get down there so if it does get really bad we'll have somewhere to stay but we don't really know yet," said Mr Victor-Trott. 

They have stocked up on food and other essentials and say it will be possible to isolate in the van.

"We went and got a few bits yesterday, just trying not to bulk buy so everyone else has a chance. We've got what we need but haven't gone over board," said Ms Lawrence.

Although it is possible they said they will "hopefully" make it in time to their friends. 

"I guess it's a mixture of emotions at the moment we kind of had a day stuck in limbo yesterday and feeling quite positive and feel like this is the safest place at the moment but you do feel trapped at the same time, it's just the uncertainty of being away from loved ones at home I guess," said Ms Lawrence. 

