Travellers urged to delay travel through central North Island until next week as snow and ice cause havoc

The NZ Transport Agency is advising people who want to pass through, or into, the central North Island to delay their travel until next week.

The main routes through the centre of the North Island and State Highway 5, from Napier to Taupo, are closed because of ice or snow.

State Highway 5 in the Mamaku Ranges north of Rotorua is also closed.

Currently the best connections to the upper half of the North Island is via State Highway 3 New Plymouth.

A Transport Agency spokesperson, Karen Boyt, says this is a significant weather event and everyone in the central North Island and up in to the Waikato region should be delaying non-essential travel.

"Staff are out on the roads around the central North Island clearing snow and preparing for ice where they can, but the roads should only be used for emergencies or for necessary business," Mrs Boyt says.

"We also need people to start thinking about their longer term plans as well and considering delaying them because once the ice thaws out we can see an increase in slips and rockfalls."