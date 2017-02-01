 

Travellers 'unintentional pawns' as new visa scheme makes NZ access to South Africa harder - tourism leader

A leader in the travel industry has slammed the South African and New Zealand governments' new visa regulations, saying travellers are being caught up in an "immigration game".

Tourists heading to South Africa are unimpressed by the country's new visa rules, saying they're adding hundreds of dollars to their holidays.
New Zealanders wanting to holiday in South Africa now have to detour to the High Commission in Wellington to apply for a visa, after being previously exempt.

"The traveller has been used as a pack muel for taxation and now the travellers [are] now being used as an unintentional pawn in the immigration game that's occuring here," says Andrew Olsen, chief executive of the Travel Agents Association.

South Africa's High Commissioner to New Zealand, Zodwa Lallie, says the new visa requirement was never considered until New Zealand made visitors from South Africa get a visa in November.

When asked whether this was tit for tat, she said "bluntly yes, bluntly yes".

Ms Lallie told 1 NEWS that if New Zealand was to now change its position back that South Africa would "most probably" follow suit.

She says it's about reciprocity.

The High Commission has been swamped with visa applications ever since the new rule came into force last month.

"I must actually commend mission staff especially our front line staff," Ms Lallie says.

"They have never faced what I can genuinely call a tsunami like this, phones ring non-stop, our email system is not coping and on one or two occasions both systems have crashed."

Taranaki locals Benjamin and Victoria Araba woke up at 4am to travel from Taranaki to Wellington.

They say the added step will cost them hundreds of dollars.

"Having to take a day off, the visa, drive down here, visa application fee, it adds up," Mr Araba says.

The couple says the process was straight forward and now they’re just focused on enjoying their time in South Africa.

