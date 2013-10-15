Travellers stuck in the airport after flights delayed

Those planning to fly around New Zealand are in for a troublesome evening with some flight delays.

Plane (file). Source: 1 NEWS

A Jetstar flight from Wellington to Auckland was delayed until 5pm, four hours after its scheduled time of 12pm.

Another Jetstar flight, also flying to Wellington has been delayed, while a flight from Auckland to Palmerston North with Jetstar has been canceled.

Air New Zealand flights scheduled for 5.30pm to Nelson and Christchurch are also delayed.

Twitter users have taken to social media to share their thoughts, with one user saying it's not a good day for delays as "lots of stressed people need to get home urgently."

Another user said he was worried about his wife missing his connecting flight scheduled this afternoon, saying it's not what they expected on Christmas Eve.

Another user said they would be missing their family dinner.

A Jetstar spokesman said in a statement to The Herald, "I understand that there are some disruptions in our New Zealand network, and we are cognisant that it's Christmas Eve, with families wanting to travel either with or to their families."