Travellers from Samoa land in Auckland suffering from food poisoning

Passengers travelling on a flight from Apia arrived in Auckland sick with food poisoning yesterday.

Auckland airport

Were you affected? If so, please contact news@tvnz.co.nz

Ambulance crews and airport emergency services were called to Auckland International Airport just before 5pm.

1 NEWS understands the passengers had been staying at the same resort in Apia.

An ambulance spokesman told 1 NEWS seven passengers were assessed for food poisoning.

They couldn't confirm the nationalities involved.

One patient was transferred to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition, and the remaining passengers did not require further treatment.

Auckland Regional Public health service and Air New Zealand have been approached for comment.

- By Annabella Garwood

