Travellers from Samoa land in Auckland suffering from food poisoning

Passengers travelling on a flight from Apia arrived in Auckland sick with food poisoning yesterday.
Ambulance crews and airport emergency services were called to Auckland International Airport just before 5pm.
1 NEWS understands the passengers had been staying at the same resort in Apia.
An ambulance spokesman told 1 NEWS seven passengers were assessed for food poisoning.
They couldn't confirm the nationalities involved.
One patient was transferred to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition, and the remaining passengers did not require further treatment.
Auckland Regional Public health service and Air New Zealand have been approached for comment.
- By Annabella Garwood
