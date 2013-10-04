Travellers from Samoa land in Auckland suffering from food poisoning

Passengers travelling on a flight from Apia arrived in Auckland sick with food poisoning yesterday.



Auckland airport Source: 1 NEWS

Ambulance crews and airport emergency services were called to Auckland International Airport just before 5pm.



1 NEWS understands the passengers had been staying at the same resort in Apia.



An ambulance spokesman told 1 NEWS seven passengers were assessed for food poisoning.

They couldn't confirm the nationalities involved.

One patient was transferred to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition, and the remaining passengers did not require further treatment.



Auckland Regional Public health service and Air New Zealand have been approached for comment.