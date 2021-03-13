Travellers from Niue to resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand

Travellers from Niue can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from March 24 (March 23 Niue time), Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi have this morning announced.

Tropical reef flats on the island of Niue. Source: istock.com

“Niue has no reported cases of Covid-19 and its stringent border controls mean we can be confident it is safe to commence quarantine-free travel to New Zealand from Niue,” Ardern said today in a statement.

“Niue welcomes being able to travel to New Zealand without the need to quarantine. Niue is one of the few countries in the world that is completely free of Covid-19 and we pride ourselves on protecting our people through maintaining our borders and health system," Tagelagi added.

"This one-way quarantine free travel will enable Niueans to receive essential healthcare, access education and economic opportunities, and reconnect with their families in New Zealand."



Premier Tagelagi said Niue will maintain its current border settings, with only returnees with Government approval allowed to enter the country. They must also quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Officials of both governments are working towards ensuring all safety protocols and response capabilities are in place for the resumption of two-way quarantine free travel between the two countries.



Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran said flights are on sale now, and that the airline will operate one return passenger service every two weeks on a Wednesday using the airline’s A320 fleet, with the first flight arriving into Auckland on March 24 at 7.30pm.