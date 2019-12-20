TODAY |

Travellers delayed at airports, roads congested on busiest travel day of the year

Source:  1 NEWS

The bags are packed but no one's going anywhere fast on what is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year.

The bags are packed, but no one’s going anywhere fast. Source: Breakfast

Air New Zealand is expecting about 60,000 travellers on more than 600 flights - that's 20,000 up on last year's busiest day.

On the roads, the New Zealand Transport Agency is anticipating traffic out of Auckland and along the Kapiti Coast to start backing up from lunchtime.

Holidaymakers across the country are asked to plan ahead and be patient.

Police also advise motorists to know their alcohol limits. Police said they will be out breath testing today.

New Zealand
Transport
Air New Zealand
Travel
