Travellers delayed at airports, roads congested on busiest travel day of the year

The bags are packed but no one's going anywhere fast on what is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Air New Zealand is expecting about 60,000 travellers on more than 600 flights - that's 20,000 up on last year's busiest day.

On the roads, the New Zealand Transport Agency is anticipating traffic out of Auckland and along the Kapiti Coast to start backing up from lunchtime.

Holidaymakers across the country are asked to plan ahead and be patient.