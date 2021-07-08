TODAY |

Travellers behaving badly in the Cook Islands prompts police warning

Source:  1 NEWS

Police in the Cook Islands have issued a warning to travellers not to vape when they step off the plane when arriving for a holiday.

Travellers have been reminded vaping on the tarmac is not allowed. Source: Cook Islands Police Service

Cook Islands Police Service said in a Facebook post one visitor had learned this the hard way after his vape was confiscated.

He had reportedly used it straight after disembarking from a flight this week.

"You wouldn't do this at any other destination in the world and there's no reason why you should do it here," police said.

This group of four tourists was snapped on CCTV after leaving Trader Jacks without paying. Source: Chris Douglas/Facebook

"Certain activities are prohibited on the tarmac, including use of your cellphone and smoking. Vaping is not allowed until you are at an area so designated."

The warning from police comes in the same week Trader Jacks revealed it had been left $60 out of pocket by a group of tourists.

Cook Islands News reported a group of four had walked out of the dining destination without paying for their food and drinks on July 2.

A local had managed to track the group down, who said they would pay for their bill, but not before some Kiwis offered to pick up the tab, owner Chris Douglas told Cook Islands News. 

The only international flights currently heading for the Cook Islands are from New Zealand. 

New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Breakfast crew in fits of laughter as Indira Stewart photo bombs news bulletin
2
Travellers behaving badly in the Cook Islands prompts police warning
3
Doctor urges parents to manage mild RSV in kids as hospitals face high demand
4
One dead, eight injured in three serious crashes overnight
5
Four-year-old in US dies after finding gun outside marijuana dispensary
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ has approved two Covid-19 vaccines - what's the difference between them?

Folic acid to be added to bread to help prevent death or disability in babies

Doctor urges parents to manage mild RSV in kids as hospitals face high demand

Woman accused of ramming police car in Auckland to appear in court