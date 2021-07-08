Travellers behaving badly in the Cook Islands prompts police warning

Police in the Cook Islands have issued a warning to travellers not to vape when they step off the plane when arriving for a holiday.

Travellers have been reminded vaping on the tarmac is not allowed. Source: Cook Islands Police Service

Cook Islands Police Service said in a Facebook post one visitor had learned this the hard way after his vape was confiscated.

He had reportedly used it straight after disembarking from a flight this week.

"You wouldn't do this at any other destination in the world and there's no reason why you should do it here," police said.

This group of four tourists was snapped on CCTV after leaving Trader Jacks without paying. Source: Chris Douglas/Facebook

"Certain activities are prohibited on the tarmac, including use of your cellphone and smoking. Vaping is not allowed until you are at an area so designated."

The warning from police comes in the same week Trader Jacks revealed it had been left $60 out of pocket by a group of tourists.

Cook Islands News reported a group of four had walked out of the dining destination without paying for their food and drinks on July 2.

A local had managed to track the group down, who said they would pay for their bill, but not before some Kiwis offered to pick up the tab, owner Chris Douglas told Cook Islands News.