Traveller with Covid-19 who visited Wellington has Delta variant - NSW officials

The Covid-19 case who visited Wellington last weekend has the Delta variant, Australian officials confirmed this evening.

People line up for a Covid-19 test in Wellington. Source: Getty

"The confirmed case that travelled to New Zealand is linked to the Bondi cluster, which has been confirmed as the Delta Covid-19 variant," a NSW Health spokesperson said in a statement tonight.

They said the other traveller who visited alongside the person with the virus tested negative on return to Australia and was not infectious while in New Zealand.

The Delta variant was first detected in India and is considered up to 90 per cent more infectious, according to University of New South Wales Professor Mary-Louise McLaws.

Yesterday, it was confirmed the traveller was epidemiologically linked to Sydney's Bondi cluster.

Professor Michael Baker told 1 NEWS on Wednesday if the traveller was confirmed to have the highly-infectious Delta variant, "on the face of it, this could be the worst-case scenario".