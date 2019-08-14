Traveller 'apprehensive' about second attempt to fly Auckland to Hong Kong, as chaotic airport protests continue

There were mixed feelings from both New Zealanders and Hong Kong residents at Auckland International Airport today as they prepare to travel to Hong Kong where violent clashes between pro-democracy protestors and police continue.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled over the past two days after anti-government protestors gathered in the terminal in Hong Kong. The airport, which is one of the world's busiest, has been the site of daily protests since Friday.

But a Cathay Pacific flight from Auckland is due to land in Hong Kong later today. It was set to leave early this afternoon.

One New Zealand traveller, who is now on her second attempt to fly to Hong Kong after an earlier flight was cancelled, told 1 NEWS she was "a little bit aprehensive" about travelling. She plans to spend a night in Hong Kong before heading to London.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Another passenger, who is on holiday in New Zealand from Hong Kong, had been involved in earlier protests but said she won't be protesting anymore.

"I'm not scared to go back but I'm not going to go back to the protests because they do get dangerous," she told 1 NEWS.

Flights from Hong Kong to Auckland have resumed.