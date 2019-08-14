TODAY |

Traveller 'apprehensive' about second attempt to fly Auckland to Hong Kong, as chaotic airport protests continue

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Travel
Auckland
Asia

There were mixed feelings from both New Zealanders and Hong Kong residents at Auckland International Airport today as they prepare to travel to Hong Kong where violent clashes between pro-democracy protestors and police continue.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled over the past two days after anti-government protestors gathered in the terminal in Hong Kong. The airport, which is one of the world's busiest, has been the site of daily protests since Friday.

But a Cathay Pacific flight from Auckland is due to land in Hong Kong later today. It was set to leave early this afternoon.

One New Zealand traveller, who is now on her second attempt to fly to Hong Kong after an earlier flight was cancelled, told 1 NEWS she was "a little bit aprehensive" about travelling. She plans to spend a night in Hong Kong before heading to London.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Intelligence and policy analyst gives his thought as pro-democracy protests continue at the international airport. Source: Breakfast

Another passenger, who is on holiday in New Zealand from Hong Kong, had been involved in earlier protests but said she won't be protesting anymore.

"I'm not scared to go back but I'm not going to go back to the protests because they do get dangerous," she told 1 NEWS.

Flights from Hong Kong to Auckland have resumed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An Air New Zealand flight that landed in Auckland on August 13 was one of the last to depart. Source: 1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

Passengers expecting to leave from Auckland today have mixed feelings about travel to the city amid violent protests. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Travel
Auckland
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The National Party deputy leader said she wants to see the right checks in place and will be supporting David Seymour’s Bill.
Paula Bennett will run National's 2020 election campaign, not stand for Upper Harbour seat
2
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.
One person dead following crash involving two cars and truck on SH1 at Hunterville
3
Scientist Shaun Hendy joined Breakfast to discuss a new study on "false balance" in news stories.
'Climate change contrarians' receive 49 per cent more media coverage than scientists, US study finds
4
Sunday’s cameras were allowed into the world of Oranga Tamariki to see what they deal with every day.
'I've seen the dark sides of this country' – Oranga Tamariki social workers describe working on the frontline
5
It's a figure that even the AA, which supports the use of red-light cameras, says is concerning.
NZ's highest-earning red light camera rakes in nearly $650,000 in fines in first year
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

One person dead following crash involving two cars and truck on SH1 at Hunterville

'Monster' penguin once lived in Canterbury
01:47

Emotion and outrage from West Coasters over proposed new law some say could spell the end of whitebaiting
01:46
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.

Man charged with murdering woman in Auckland in broad daylight keeps name suppression