Travel to Western Australia should be 'immediately paused' - Ministry of Health

Direct flights from Western Australia to New Zealand should be paused after a worker at a Perth managed isolation facility tested positive for Covid-19, Ministry of Health says.

Source: Breakfast

A Qantas Airways plane after taking off from the Sydney Airport in Sydney on March 19, 2020.File photo: Ministry of Health wants all flights from Perth to New Zealand paused after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for Covid-19 Photo: AFP / Saeed Khan

A hotel quarantine security guard tested positive for the virus in Perth, and officials say he could have been infectious in the community for four days. Two of his seven housemates have also tested positive.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said the man, who has had his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, worked on the same floor as two other positive cases staying in hotel quarantine.

The three new cases have been moved to hotel quarantine.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health released a statement tonight saying officials were advised of the new cases this evening.

"Ministry officials conducted a rapid public health assessment for New Zealand, and have determined scheduled direct flights from Western Australia to New Zealand should be immediately paused while a further assessment is carried out, including a further assessment and information from Australian health officials."

It urged anyone who had travelled from Perth to New Zealand in the last four days to check the locations of interest relating to these new cases.