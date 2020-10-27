TODAY |

Travel from Victoria won’t be paused after Melbourne community case of Covid

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health is not recommending travel from Victoria be paused after the discovery of a community case of Covid in Melbourne.

Doctor wearing on surgical gloves. Source: Associated Press

The current assessment, based on information from Victorian Health authorities, is that the public health risk to New Zealand from the Melbourne community case announced today is low.

The man in his 30s quarantined in South Australia after returning to from overseas before returning to his home in Victoria on Tuesday last week and developing symptoms on Saturday.

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the Victorian locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, self-isolate and be tested as soon as possible.      

The Ministry will be requesting airlines communicate this message to anyone flying to New Zealand from Victoria in the next 24 hours.  

Recent arrivals from Melbourne and Victoria since May 6 will also be contacted and provided the same advice.

The Ministry will remain in close contact with its Australian counterparts as the situation evolves.

An update is expected later tomorrow based on results of additional testing and a further public health assessment by Victoria’s health officials.

New Zealand
Travel
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
